Arriving in your Garage this Día de Muertos

More exciting cars are coming to Forza Horizon 5 as rewards for the Festival Playlist during Día de Muertos including two of Mexico’s most versatile stars, the 2010 Nissan Tsuru and the 1964 Volkswagen Sedan, as well as the completely Mexican lightweight speedster, the 2017 Vuhl 05RR.

Additional unique challenges are also coming, such as finding and collecting 10 of the newest collectibles, the Mariachi Gas Tank, hidden all over the Horizon Festival in the Autumn Week 2 season.



Take a closer look at the reward cars you will be able to unlock using your hard-earned PTS.

1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso

Earn 80 PTS during the Día de Muertos Festival Playlist series. Available from October 12 until November 12.

A super model on wheels, the 1962 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso is a slick, cool dream of a car every boy wants to see parked in its driveway. With a body designed by Pininfarina, it is not a surprise the 250 was owned by the likes of Eric Clapton and Steve McQueen.

With all the talk about its looks, you would almost forget it is a GT car as well. Even though it was not made for running, the Lusso sported a 3.0-liter V12 engine that could produce 240 bhp and it put them to work, earning the title of the fastest passenger car of the period.

This jet set icon spearheaded a new era of Ferrari production cars that were built for racing and traffic.

2010 Nissan Tsuru

Earn 20 PTS during Week 1 “Summer” Season on the Día de Muertos Festival Playlist. Available from October 12 until October 19.

Few cars are loved on a foreign land so much as the 2010 Nissan Tsuru is on Mexico; you can find one at almost every red light you stop at.

They can be famously seen as taxis all over the country (specially in Mexico City) and as highly customized street racers, versatility is what makes this car great.

Whether you are looking forward to putting neon lights underneath it and fit it with a massive wing (a classic Mexican take on this car) or just want to unlock it for its undeniable charm, an icon like the Nissan Tsuru might be the perfect way to celebrate Día de Muertos on its new home, Mexico.

2023 Meyers Manx 2.0



Nothing screams “car nostalgia” more than a sand buggy running wild on its favorite terrain. And no one knew how to do that better than Meyers Manx. Lucky for us, they are back after more than 50 years with an all-new electric sand buggy that puts new EV tech on a retro body.

While this vehicle is designed to have some fun in the sand, it does not shy away from power. The Manx 2.0 is equipped with 202 bhp which will be able to produce 240 pound-feet of torque to enjoy on any sandy landscape.

This icon of the past is ready to get groovy at the Horizon Festival in the Autumn season.

2022 Ford Bronco Raptor



The name may say “raptor”, but the 2022 Ford Bronco Raptor resembles a T-rex better. Massive muscle built on top of even more muscle, this all-terrain vehicle has the soul of a muscle car and the body of a mountain.

Under the bonnet of this dino you’ll find a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 that powers an indomitable special long travel suspension built to be put to the test any surface may bring or even jump in the air.

Hear the mighty roar of the Bronco Raptor with 20 PTS on the Festival Playlist.

1951 Porsche 356 SL



Racing history in car form is the best way to describe the 1951 Porsche 356 SL. This vehicle has done it all. Run and win Lemans, do the Liege-Rome-Liege rally, and set an alarming number of records.

This car was fitted with different engines and could be set to different configurations according to the race it was about to run. Notably, three different chassis of this car were fitted with a 1.2-liter engine and the only one that remained won the 1,100-cc class on Le Mans.

One of the very first cars to run under the Porsche name, this coupe is a historical wonder worthy of any museum and even more so of your very own garage.

What's Next?



The Horizon Festival welcomes the biggest and most muscular cars from American Automotive history as well as 4 new Road Racing routes that will also be available in Rivals and Horizon Open. More details to come in November!

News from the Forza Franchise

Super Speed Car Pack

A brand-new Car Pack is hitting Forza Horizon 5! These four super-powered cars are here to do what they do best: lift some dust.

Forza Motorsport Arrives

This is the starting line for a new era of Forza Motorsport. Whether you're playing the Builders Cup Career Mode, Featured Multiplayer, Free Play or Rivals, we hope you're already having fun building new cars and honing your skills through competition on the track.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2440510/Forza_Motorsport/