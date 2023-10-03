 Skip to content

Shooting Game Builder update for 3 October 2023

Patch note 1.0.14.93

  • Fixed a bug that the right direction of the right stick cannot be input during XINPUT.
  • Fixed a bug that the directional key designation of the script command "Control/Button" was rewritten.
  • Added script command "Control/Vibration".
  • (Valid only at XINPUT, right stick operation added at title in demo.sbd)
  • Added a decision to disable analog input when DINPUT

