- Fixed a bug that the right direction of the right stick cannot be input during XINPUT.
- Fixed a bug that the directional key designation of the script command "Control/Button" was rewritten.
- Added script command "Control/Vibration".
- (Valid only at XINPUT, right stick operation added at title in demo.sbd)
- Added a decision to disable analog input when DINPUT
Shooting Game Builder update for 3 October 2023
Patch note 1.0.14.93
Patchnotes via Steam Community
View more data in app history for build 12341239
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2492381
Changed depots in experimental branch