- Bug fixes and optimizations
(Issues such as not running on some devices)
- Correction of some script typos
- Reduced hit-stun time when hit by monsters
Memories: Millennium Girl update for 3 October 2023
Memories: Millennium Girl 1.0.24 Patch Notes
