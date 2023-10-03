 Skip to content

Memories: Millennium Girl update for 3 October 2023

Memories: Millennium Girl 1.0.24 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12341176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Bug fixes and optimizations
    (Issues such as not running on some devices)
  2. Correction of some script typos
  3. Reduced hit-stun time when hit by monsters

