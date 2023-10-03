 Skip to content

Cornucopia update for 3 October 2023

💖 Important Hotfix for the 2.8 Update! 💖

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes the loading issue of spawning in the air in the wrong zone caused by the 2.8 Update.
Improves Spooky Stump Enemy Drops.

Wishing you good health, happiness and love!

  • David

