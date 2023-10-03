Update 1.1.4.1

Major Changes:
- Unlocked all available airships for PVP mode
Minor Changes:
- Increased material storage parts' capacities
- Increased large airships' cruising speeds
- Revised weight of Armored Cargo Room and Plated Armory to the correct data
Encounter Changes:
- Added passive version of 3rd SRN sentry fleet to spawn after the player has completed Alistair's recruitment quest
- Both 3rd SRN sentries are now parley-able and respawn times are set to 48 hours
- Updated Perimeter patrol fleet near Grambian Mountain Fort with 3rd SRN fleet and loots
Bug Fixes:
- Updated Laventum Region's permit to appropriate one
- Updated Sunvale Town’s permit to appropriate one
- Removed duplication of Himmerite ingot recipe from all metalworks facilities
- Fixed interceptor weapon aiming ghost object
- Fixed non-interceptor weapon to not aim parasite fighter
