Airship: Kingdoms Adrift update for 3 October 2023

Update 1.1.4.1

Build 12341123 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Major Changes:

  • Unlocked all available airships for PVP mode

Minor Changes:

  • Increased material storage parts' capacities
  • Increased large airships' cruising speeds
  • Revised weight of Armored Cargo Room and Plated Armory to the correct data

Encounter Changes:

  • Added passive version of 3rd SRN sentry fleet to spawn after the player has completed Alistair's recruitment quest
  • Both 3rd SRN sentries are now parley-able and respawn times are set to 48 hours
  • Updated Perimeter patrol fleet near Grambian Mountain Fort with 3rd SRN fleet and loots

Bug Fixes:

  • Updated Laventum Region's permit to appropriate one
  • Updated Sunvale Town’s permit to appropriate one
  • Removed duplication of Himmerite ingot recipe from all metalworks facilities
  • Fixed interceptor weapon aiming ghost object
  • Fixed non-interceptor weapon to not aim parasite fighter

