 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

College Kings 2 - Episode 1 update for 3 October 2023

[3.2.12] - 2023-10-03

Share · View all patches · Build 12341000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixed
  • Fixed potential missing Kiwii images from old EP2 saves
  • Fixed reset relationships from old saves
  • Fixed PathBuilderCatagories corrupting old saves
  • Fixed a typo in the main menu popup button link
  • Fixed a typo in Lauren's dorm scene causing a crash
  • Fixed variable check when Cameron asks you to jump off the roof
  • Fixed instance of relationships being of type set instead of dict
  • Fixed type check when returning get_character

Changed

  • Improved reputation system to be less prone to bugs
  • Changed PathBuilderCatagories to inherit from object instead of Enum to fix a bug with pickle

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1924481 Depot 1924481
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link