[3.2.12] - 2023-10-03

Fixed
- Fixed potential missing Kiwii images from old EP2 saves
- Fixed reset relationships from old saves
- Fixed PathBuilderCatagories corrupting old saves
- Fixed a typo in the main menu popup button link
- Fixed a typo in Lauren's dorm scene causing a crash
- Fixed variable check when Cameron asks you to jump off the roof
- Fixed instance of relationships being of type
set instead of
dict
- Fixed type check when returning
get_character
Changed
- Improved reputation system to be less prone to bugs
- Changed
PathBuilderCatagories to inherit from
object instead of
Enum to fix a bug with
pickle
