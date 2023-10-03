- Fixed scan button menu selection bug
- Fixed built-in POI non-english name display
- Fixed Oculus controller support problem. Since the Oculus controller has different button set compared to the Vive controller. Now the Y button is mapped for the in game menu, the X button is for hiding the POI display name.
World Fit update for 3 October 2023
Update release note for 10/3
