World Fit update for 3 October 2023

Update release note for 10/3

Patchnotes
  1. Fixed scan button menu selection bug
  2. Fixed built-in POI non-english name display
  3. Fixed Oculus controller support problem. Since the Oculus controller has different button set compared to the Vive controller. Now the Y button is mapped for the in game menu, the X button is for hiding the POI display name.

