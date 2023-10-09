Basic Update 9

Made major adjustments to the player controller which should make navigation easier. When closing menus, the game will automatically put the player back into “Adventure Mode” which should remove some of the clunkiness and make movement and interaction flow easier. If this still feels good after some more testing, I will update NPC dialog to do the same.

More adjustments made to the graphic balancing of the game which should resolve some lag experienced in densely populated locations.

Added more content to the nightmare realm and some of the more difficult zones.

Multiplayer is still in the works, but I decided to rebuild many of the mechanics to make them work better with the third vs first options as well as the other character movement options. There is an Alpha version available but reach out to me on discord if you want to see the progress on the multiplayer side.