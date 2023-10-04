 Skip to content

Portal 2: Community Edition update for 4 October 2023

Update - October 4th, 2023

Build 12340766 · Last edited by Wendy

Portal 2: Community Edition - October 4th, 2023 Update

Additions (16)

  • Added 'paintpower' property for paint color material proxy to request a specific color
  • Added CSM and flashlight to 'lightmappedreflective'
  • Added ConVar 'traceray_force_vphysics' for testing (1 = Use VPhysics collisions for displacements, 2 = for everything)
  • Added ConVar 'traceray_unshrink_vphysics_brushes' which unshrinks VPhysics-type brush entities
  • Added ModelPanel methods to change/enumerate flexes
  • Added ModelPanel methods to change/enumerate pose parameters
  • Added ModelPanel methods to change/enumerate sequences
  • Added Panorama weapons API for custom weapon select HUDs
  • Added 'ForceDropPhysObject' input to '!player'
  • Added 'GameStateAPI.IsPlaytest()' and 'GameStateAPI.IsPlaytestRecording()'
  • Added 'gameui_activate' command to Steam Input command list
  • Added 'zoom', 'toggleconsole', 'showconsole' and 'hideconsole' commands to be usable in steam input
  • Added a mandatory whitelist file for Panorama's AsyncWebRequest function. The '-unrestrictedwebrequests' launch argument will skip this file and allow all requests
  • Added support for escape sequences '\n', '\t', '\"', and '\' in VMF and BSP #60 #1899
  • Exposed 'SetSelected(bool)' on 'RadioButton' in Panorama JavaScript API
  • Restore the original Connection Problem warning for Legacy UI #1144

Fixes (38)

  • Adjusted folder mounting order to fix wrong assets occasionally being used
  • Fixed AI disabling on maps with no navigation nodes (Like 'sp_a2_bts5')
  • Fixed Co-Op ping tool using SP custom colours
  • Fixed Hammer crashes related to entity outputs
  • Fixed Hammer crashes related to saving and loading files
  • Fixed Hammer inserting extra quotation marks for compile commands #753
  • Fixed Paint blob particles always being white
  • Fixed Panorama UI controller movement always moving right no matter the input direction
  • Fixed Panorama not loading images when game was started with +map
  • Fixed Portal 1 crosshair not swapping properly when playing with controller
  • Fixed VBSP not always acknowledging parameters in patched materials
  • Fixed VGUI panels not loading proper fonts in Panorama
  • Fixed '-multirun' not working #882
  • Fixed 'logic_branch' not firing _OnLogicBranchRemoved to its listeners
  • Fixed 'player_speedmod' not working in singleplayer when inputs are not called directly from the player
  • Fixed 'trigger_autosave' being deleted upon map load
  • Fixed a crash on laser-triggered cube respawn #1510
  • Fixed certain VTFs failing to load due to added resources
  • Fixed certain entities not being found during a level transition
  • Fixed crash when determining recipients to multicast to
  • Fixed crash when omitting certain child elements from the Panorama loading screen panel
  • Fixed crash when popup-manager.xml is invalid (the game now exits with an error dialogue)
  • Fixed displacement tool sometimes making 2D views to not update
  • Fixed flashlight making some opaque water disappear
  • Fixed hang on start when the engine is told to play an invalid startup movie
  • Fixed instance outputs bugs
  • Fixed issues with some collision traces, notably bullet impact traces on displacements
  • Fixed opening the game menu sometimes requiring an extra ESC input
  • Fixed point entities in 2D view not drawing outlines and text
  • Fixed rare possibility for a trace that starts inside a world brush or entity and then runs into a different entity to pass through that entity
  • Fixed rendering of jigglebones within model panels
  • Fixed server content taking priority over game files
  • Fixed shaded textured view not working
  • Fixed string truncation when using SetMessage input on 'point_worldtext'
  • Fixed the map name not displaying in the top right corner #912
  • Made ModelPanel rotation speed consistent regardless of FPS
  • Prevent a crash when the surface vertex count exceeds the max decal vertex limit
  • Restore timeout while waiting for your partner in Cooperative

Improvements (27)

  • Allowed the game to run alongside other Source games without '-multirun' #268
  • Displacements now use the more accurate VPhysics collisions by default ('traceray_force_vphysics' 1)
  • Fogui FarZ can now be set to -1 (Default value), which disables the override
  • Fogui now allows users to enter and copy numbers manually on sliders
  • Game no longer creates soundcache directory in maps folder when not needed
  • Hammer fix map dialog now will try to warn about unused keyvalue typos of existing keyvalues are not set, instead of suggesting to remove them
  • Hammer options dialog now only saves settings when pressing OK button
  • Hammer options dialog now updates 2D/3D views when changing visual settings
  • Logical view in Hammer now draws its title
  • Made VMF saving a little bit more robust to not keep corrupted file on crash
  • Made steam.inf parsing hardier and informative
  • Move to visgroup dialog now shows user visgroups as well
  • Overlays in Hammer should no longer z-fight with wall they are on
  • Panorama XML parsing errors should now give more context to the error
  • Panorama now can handle texture reloading without freaking out
  • Ported Hammer Arch and Torus dialogs to Qt
  • Ported Hammer Map Diff dialog to Qt
  • Ported Select Entity dialog to Qt
  • Reduced the number of required child elements for the Panorama main menu and intro movie
  • Removed SFUI prefixes from all localization files
  • Removed max limit on texlights in VRAD
  • Toggling maximized view in Hammer now doesn't break active mouse look
  • Transform dialog now shows 1 as placeholder when scaling
  • Un-developered 'sv_soundemitter' commands
  • Unamed instances can now use 'func_instance_io_proxy'
  • 'ambient_generic' now finds Sound Source entity's every time it is played, not only when initialized
  • 'material_modify_control' now should be able to handle when materials are modified by VBSP (cubemap fixup or wvt patch) on newly compiled maps

Console (8)

  • Console autocomplete and history can now be navigated with tab and shift+tab, like in other games
  • Console input is now immediately filled in when navigating the autocomplete menu
  • Autocomplete now correctly shows the first 100 results alphabetically out of all matches, instead of just the first 100 found
  • Input history no longer saves empty or duplicate inputs
  • The backtick key (`) will now always close the console if it is open (controlled by 'con_backtick_always_closes')
  • Closing the console now also automatically closes the game menu
  • Pressing ESC will now clear the console input box if it has text, otherwise it will close the console
  • Closing the console no longer clears the input box automatically

