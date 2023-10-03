 Skip to content

Grey Area update for 3 October 2023

Update Version 1.0.5

Last edited by Wendy

Our next update is here! This one adds rebinding for controllers and little bit of polish here and there!

  • New option to remap controller buttons!
  • Checkpoints now have a consistent hitbox, and all types now have sounds on activation
  • Sound and animation added for bunny recharging at checkpoints
  • Further adjustments to the second boss
  • Sound adjustments
  • Level design adjustments
  • Bug fixes

Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!

