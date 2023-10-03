Update Version 1.0.5

Our next update is here! This one adds rebinding for controllers and little bit of polish here and there!
- New option to remap controller buttons!
- Checkpoints now have a consistent hitbox, and all types now have sounds on activation
- Sound and animation added for bunny recharging at checkpoints
- Further adjustments to the second boss
- Sound adjustments
- Level design adjustments
- Bug fixes
Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!
Changed files in this update