Update Version 1.0.5

Our next update is here! This one adds rebinding for controllers and little bit of polish here and there!

New option to remap controller buttons!

Checkpoints now have a consistent hitbox, and all types now have sounds on activation

Sound and animation added for bunny recharging at checkpoints

Further adjustments to the second boss

Sound adjustments

Level design adjustments

Bug fixes

Hope everyone enjoys this update! Thank you everyone for checking out our game so far!