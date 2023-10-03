 Skip to content

Cracking the Cryptic update for 3 October 2023

October 2nd, Lines Variety Pack is Available Now!

October 2nd, 2023
1.1.15

Lines Variety Pack
Welcome to the long anticipated Lines Variety Pack!

Various types of line sudoku have been evolving in the last few years and have become incredibly popular. They have created increasingly inventive puzzle types, which has contributed to making variant sudoku such an increasing pleasure to solve. Our pack features a wide selection of different line types, including: Region Sum Lines, Renban, German Whispers, Palindrome, Between Line, Entropic, Modular and more!

We are launching with 40 puzzles with 60 more coming in future updates! Enjoy!

Domino Sudoku
5 more puzzles are available now! All 100 puzzles are now released, thank you for playing Domino Sudoku!

Bug Fixes
• Fixed a typo, sorry Philip!

