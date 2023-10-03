 Skip to content

Wander Hero update for 3 October 2023

Minor update patches

Build 12340514

Patchnotes via Steam Community

·Added story dialogue history view button and function
·Difficulty setting can set the minimum monster damage and monster health to 25%, fine-tune the adventurer difficulty setting
·Fixed a bug where slaves would attack players
·Fixed a bug where the new skill card damage calculation only takes effect on bosses
·Missions to take NPCs to a certain place are now not interrupted by other events
·Fixed the issue that some click areas of events were invalid and were mistakenly thought to be stuck
·Golden enchanted equipment will be automatically locked, and locked equipment will indicate that enchantment cannot be continued

Changed files in this update

