Eldritch Exterminators update for 3 October 2023

Hotfix 1.3

Build 12340471

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance

  • Adiras Wrath: Fire Rate 50 RPM -> 60 RPM
  • Adiras Wrath: Damage: 6 -> 10
  • Adiras Wrath: Ability Cooldown: 5 -> 4 seconds

Performance

  • Optimized some Shaders

Fixes

  • Fixed Boomer enemies dealing the incorrect friendly fire damage

