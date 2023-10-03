 Skip to content

ZED Patrol update for 3 October 2023

Fixed Coop Joining

Build 12340409

Fixed a SMALL bug that was keeping players from joining their friends in zombie slaying action. So far a perfect AAA launch. Right on schedule.

