Fixed a SMALL bug that was keeping players from joining their friends in zombie slaying action. So far a perfect AAA launch. Right on schedule.
ZED Patrol update for 3 October 2023
Fixed Coop Joining
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1554591
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1554592
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1554593
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update