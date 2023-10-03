Minor Patch 0.11.4

Loads of map polish and a significant bug fix
- Fixed a critical bug where a projectile can hit a player twice, do double damage and bug out the hit reaction animation on the client
- Major level improvements including improved connectivity between areas of the level and aesthetic overhauls of certain areas
- Increased heavy ranged projectile speed to match light projectile speed. When players were running away, this was almost impossible to hit
- Added key binding option for inventory/character detail menu
