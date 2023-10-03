 Skip to content

Akasha Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Minor Patch 0.11.4

Share · View all patches · Build 12340334 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Loads of map polish and a significant bug fix

  • Fixed a critical bug where a projectile can hit a player twice, do double damage and bug out the hit reaction animation on the client
  • Major level improvements including improved connectivity between areas of the level and aesthetic overhauls of certain areas
  • Increased heavy ranged projectile speed to match light projectile speed. When players were running away, this was almost impossible to hit
  • Added key binding option for inventory/character detail menu

Changed files in this update

