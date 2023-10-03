Patch 0.10031

This patch mostly includes more disconnect fixes. We're building another patch on top of this with more fixes. We also have some more new features next patch (quest markers, Pop Pop staying near to shop) that we hope players will enjoy.
Changelog 0.10031
➡️ Changes
- Air conditioner melee damage increased from 3 -> 35 base damage
- Bellcoats no longer auto-target the player when spawning near Pop Pop's shop and instead will wander around as intended
✅ Improvements
- Reduced music level for NPC shops and adjusted loop and transition
- Replaced NPC shop music with new version
- Reduced Shepherd Delta Golf Club music level
- Reduced Barry's Bazaar music level
- Adjusted attenuation curve of ruins
🛠️ Fixes
- Fixed procedural terrain texture to use grass instead of dirt on top
- Fixed some misaligned props in the cherry blossom outpost
- Fixed missing collision in Kazai City Hall
- Fixed zipline from underground bunker to Zena's Stronghold being inaccessible
- Replaced static benches with park benches in city hall
- Fixed some gaps between terrain chunks
- Fixed potential disconnect when using the Golf Cart Vehicle Summon
- Fixed potential disconnect with boss gamemodes
- Fixed potential disconnect with selling items to NPC Shops
- Fixed Kazai Castle power cable intersecting with a rock
- Fixed glowing glider and pickup particles
- Fixed missing door in Kazai Castle and incorrect physics tags on roofs
⚙️ Optimizations
- Recombined Pop Pop's house
- Recombined Kazai Village City Hall and turned off shadow casting for lower LODs for better FPS
- Fixed grass inside buildings in cherry blossom outpost
❗Solved Known Issues for Next Patch
- Fixing some inventory items being lost, especially when you are given items from each other
- Fixing guns not saving/loading
- Fixing being unable to use beds sometimes
- Fixing map progress being lost sometimes
- More disconnect fixes
We've already fixed these issues, so hang on for the next patch that is currently building if you're experiencing these issues.
Changed files in this update