Patch 0.10031

This patch mostly includes more disconnect fixes. We're building another patch on top of this with more fixes. We also have some more new features next patch (quest markers, Pop Pop staying near to shop) that we hope players will enjoy.

Changelog 0.10031

➡️ Changes

Air conditioner melee damage increased from 3 -> 35 base damage

Bellcoats no longer auto-target the player when spawning near Pop Pop's shop and instead will wander around as intended

✅ Improvements

Reduced music level for NPC shops and adjusted loop and transition

Replaced NPC shop music with new version

Reduced Shepherd Delta Golf Club music level

Reduced Barry's Bazaar music level

Adjusted attenuation curve of ruins

🛠️ Fixes

Fixed procedural terrain texture to use grass instead of dirt on top

Fixed some misaligned props in the cherry blossom outpost

Fixed missing collision in Kazai City Hall

Fixed zipline from underground bunker to Zena's Stronghold being inaccessible

Replaced static benches with park benches in city hall

Fixed some gaps between terrain chunks

Fixed potential disconnect when using the Golf Cart Vehicle Summon

Fixed potential disconnect with boss gamemodes

Fixed potential disconnect with selling items to NPC Shops

Fixed Kazai Castle power cable intersecting with a rock

Fixed glowing glider and pickup particles

Fixed missing door in Kazai Castle and incorrect physics tags on roofs

⚙️ Optimizations

Recombined Pop Pop's house

Recombined Kazai Village City Hall and turned off shadow casting for lower LODs for better FPS

Fixed grass inside buildings in cherry blossom outpost

❗Solved Known Issues for Next Patch

Fixing some inventory items being lost, especially when you are given items from each other

Fixing guns not saving/loading

Fixing being unable to use beds sometimes

Fixing map progress being lost sometimes

More disconnect fixes

We've already fixed these issues, so hang on for the next patch that is currently building if you're experiencing these issues.