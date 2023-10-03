We're launching on October 6th!

Hello everyone!

We know that a lot of you have been waiting for this: We're now happy to say that Resonite will launch on October 6th at 6:00 PM GMT (11:00 AM PDT) on Steam and will be available for everyone!

We reached a point where we are confident that major issues will be sorted out and we'd generally prefer not to make all of you wait longer and delay the launch. There will still probably be some bumps, but we'll smooth them out as time goes.

We're very excited to open the new platform and experience our work. We have a lot more for store in you as well coming in the future. The launch is just beginning of this new digital universe and with your help and support, we'll continue shaping and expanding for many years (and hopefully decades) into the future.

Thank you everyone who have supported us so far! Your generous support helps us tremendously to bring this platform to life.

