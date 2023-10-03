Share · View all patches · Build 12339998 · Last edited 3 October 2023 – 01:39:03 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone, and welcome to the Weekly Dev Log for October 2nd, 2023, detailing all the changes that have happened since September 11th, 2023. Note: Devs that don't appear in the weekly log are not necessarily away or not doing work, but may be working on things currently not announced or backend work that doesn't need to be detailed.

Halloween 2023 Condo Contest

Hey everyone!

It's time for the Halloween 2023 Condo Contest!

Submit something that fits the Halloween spirit. It can be fun, spooky, eerie, or whatever you want, so long as it follows the rules!

Like last month's contest, there is no restriction on when the Condo was made as long as it hasn't been submitted before.

The submission period ends on October 25th, 2023 at 11:59 PM.

Be sure to look at the prizes and follow the rules on the main thread found here!

Last week, we released the virus map, Decommission, as well as fixes and improvements to condos.

You can read all about that update here.

Before the Decommission update, there was a hotfix we released with some general fixes, as well as a water volume for condos. You can check out that update here.

Halloween

Development continues on the Halloween events for 2023.

Joshua worked on Halloween items such as (tiara, worms, slug, "wings", "ghoul items", plush mummy) and more.

macdguy worked on setting up the weekend events system for the "Dark Co-op" event and additional events in the future.

Nuclearxpotato worked on Halloween items such as (skeleton, bone, "dungeon-esque items") and more.

Will worked on music for the Hell area of the "Dark Voyage".

Halloween: Dungeon Items WIP

Halloween: Plush Mummy WIP

SDNL: Development

Lifeless worked on getting "Decommission" ready for its release. He also worked on optimizing "Containership" as well as fixing bugs in "Hinderance" and "Meadows".

macdguy helped released the "Decommission" update.

wheezwer and macdguy worked on announcer voice lines for Gianni Matragrano to record. We'll be adding the performance into the game as soon as possible.

Sketchman worked on improved weapon code and achievement icons.

Will worked on music for "Hinderance".

Miscellany

macdguy worked on bug fixes, sound emitter improvements, laser beams for Condo IO, released the hotfix, and worked on Plaza Boardwalk games.

Madmijk continued working on condo instruments.

Sketchman continued working on backend improvements.

Wrap It Up

That about covers everything that happened since September 11th, 2023 at PixelTail Games.

