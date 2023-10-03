 Skip to content

ColorCube update for 3 October 2023

Solve the problem of PS4 controller menu button

Build 12339973

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Solve the problem of PS4 controller menu button. Now when you press the menu button of PS4 controller, it will not look like press twice.

