Train Sim World 4 Update Notes - 3rd October

Hello everyone,

Thank you to all for the continued feedback we've received for Train Sim World 4, our teams are still working hard to deliver the best experience and get improvements to key issues, and today we’re sharing a set of improvements across the core routes with TSW4, as well as fixes to traffic on Bremen-Oldenburg and passengers no appearing on certain routes.

These improvements should be working their way to you over the next 24 hours.

Full Changelog

Core

(Xbox) Fixed an issue which prevented users from being able to subscribe to Creators Club content.

Passengers will now correctly appear on various routes they were missing from.

This affected Bremen-Oldenburg, Linke Rhinestrecke, Peak Forest and Luzern Sursee.

Adjusted description of the ‘TSW4: Keys to Success’ achievement

Training Center

Fixed an issue where an NPC in the Training Center was headless. We may look to re-introduce this bug for Halloween.

East Coast Main Line

Mastery Challenge ‘Under the Weather’ (Tier 2) will now correctly update after completing the required scenarios.

Fixed a Platform Sign at Peterborough Platform 4b which had overlapping text.

Fixed an issue where the player could fall through the bridge north of Doncaster.

Fixed an issue when starting service '3A12' which caused a derailment.

Fixed an issue when starting service '1D01' that caused the game to freeze.

Removed an air conditioning unit displaying visual errors.

BR 801 Azuma

The gangway between coaches will now be properly connected with electrical wiring equipment.

Antelope Valley Line

Platform lamp post lights will now turn on at night at Vincent Grade

Fixed an issue which held the player at a red light after loading passengers on VC 103.

EMD F125

Corrected a sound artefact in the engine audio.

Rotem Commuter Car

Brake Hiss volume has been increased.

Vorarlberg

Station signs at Lustenau and Hard Fussach have the Platform name correctly displayed.

Fixed an issue causing AI trains at Bregenz Hafen to stop too soon and they will now correctly clear the crossing and contact the platform.

ÖBB 4024 Talent 1

Fixed a spelling error on the passenger door sticker.

Bremen-Oldenburg