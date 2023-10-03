 Skip to content

Everafter Falls Playtest update for 3 October 2023

Version 1.45b Alpha patch notes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small bug fix patch

Bugs Fixed

  • Pooklets were sometimes appearing with no cage and not interactable.
  • Fixed Escape during Fishing made pause menu non-interactable. (fixed soft lock issue?)
  • Fixed issue where pressing number keys during fishing or other locked states could force select slots you shouldn’t be able to causing issues.

Known Issues:

  • Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
  • can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
  • Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
  • Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
  • Animal random disappearance until restart

