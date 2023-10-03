Version 1.45b Alpha patch notes

Small bug fix patch
Bugs Fixed
- Pooklets were sometimes appearing with no cage and not interactable.
- Fixed Escape during Fishing made pause menu non-interactable. (fixed soft lock issue?)
- Fixed issue where pressing number keys during fishing or other locked states could force select slots you shouldn’t be able to causing issues.
Known Issues:
- Pet can stop at base of penguin post when leaving
- can't pick cactus flowers, but can swipe with sword - (uh, not a bug but intentional?)
- Reported instances of farm animals disappearing and only reappearing on restart
- Some NPC’s pathing walking across water/cliffs
- Animal random disappearance until restart
