Spell Disk update for 3 October 2023

Spell Disk 0.4.4c

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Adjusted sound effects for bosses to telegraph their patterns more effectively.

  • Added new audio sounds for the Giant Slime boss.

  • Fixed some sound delay issues for the Slime boss's effects.

  • Fixed an issue where the Giant Slime would suddenly flip to their side before launching their 5-way missile attack.

  • Added new audio sounds for the Spore Golem boss.

  • Fixed a collider issue on the top side of the wall in the Spore Golem boss room.

  • Fixed floor tiles in the Spore Golem boss room.

  • Added new audio sounds for the Earth Serpent boss.

  • Fixed an issue where attack objects would disappear too quickly in some cases.

  • Fixed audio delays on some sound effects for the Earth Serpent boss.

  • Added new audio sounds for the Construct bosses.

