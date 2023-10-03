Spell Disk 0.4.4c

Adjusted sound effects for bosses to telegraph their patterns more effectively.

Added new audio sounds for the Giant Slime boss.

Fixed some sound delay issues for the Slime boss's effects.

Fixed an issue where the Giant Slime would suddenly flip to their side before launching their 5-way missile attack.

Added new audio sounds for the Spore Golem boss.

Fixed a collider issue on the top side of the wall in the Spore Golem boss room.

Fixed floor tiles in the Spore Golem boss room.

Added new audio sounds for the Earth Serpent boss.

Fixed an issue where attack objects would disappear too quickly in some cases.

Fixed audio delays on some sound effects for the Earth Serpent boss.