Deck Defenders update for 3 October 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.15.1

Patch Notes 1.0.15.1 · Build 12339876

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updates and Changes

  • The quests Handyman, Conqueror, Mercenary now progress when any mission is turned in, not just daily missions
  • When upgrading a building it will show you the resources you have

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where playing the game in full screen was causing issues with the tutorial
  • Fixed an issue where the construction timer kept resetting whenever viewing the menu
  • Fixed a bug where damage spells were not properly removing units from the board
  • Fixed a bug where during the add card to deck tutorial you could cause a soft-lock
  • Fixed a bug where disconnecting the game during 'VS' screen could cause issues
  • Fixed an issue where leveling up a building wasn't showing the time at the highest tier
  • Fixed a layering issue when buying gems when trying to purchase a deck slot
  • Fixed an issue with the Reinforcements I tooltip
  • Fixed an issue where the shard mine was filling up quicker visually than it was actually
  • Fixed a tooltip issue with missions not saying they needed to be 'In PvP'
  • Fixed an issue with some equipment not removing buffs properly when the equipment was removed
  • Fixed a typo in the Buffer glossary entry
  • Fixed an issue where Earthquake had the wrong token to unlock
  • Fixed an issue where Roux's hunter text had the wrong text
  • Fixed an issue where the enchanter construction sprite was blurry
  • Fixed a typo in the battle tutorial
     

