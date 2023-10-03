Patch Notes 1.0.15.1

Updates and Changes
- The quests Handyman, Conqueror, Mercenary now progress when any mission is turned in, not just daily missions
- When upgrading a building it will show you the resources you have
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue where playing the game in full screen was causing issues with the tutorial
- Fixed an issue where the construction timer kept resetting whenever viewing the menu
- Fixed a bug where damage spells were not properly removing units from the board
- Fixed a bug where during the add card to deck tutorial you could cause a soft-lock
- Fixed a bug where disconnecting the game during 'VS' screen could cause issues
- Fixed an issue where leveling up a building wasn't showing the time at the highest tier
- Fixed a layering issue when buying gems when trying to purchase a deck slot
- Fixed an issue with the Reinforcements I tooltip
- Fixed an issue where the shard mine was filling up quicker visually than it was actually
- Fixed a tooltip issue with missions not saying they needed to be 'In PvP'
- Fixed an issue with some equipment not removing buffs properly when the equipment was removed
- Fixed a typo in the Buffer glossary entry
- Fixed an issue where Earthquake had the wrong token to unlock
- Fixed an issue where Roux's hunter text had the wrong text
- Fixed an issue where the enchanter construction sprite was blurry
- Fixed a typo in the battle tutorial
