30XX 1.00.19 Patch Notes & 1.1 Sneak Preview - October 2, 2023

Hello! We're back from vacation, so we're back with another set of fixes and changes in today's 1.00.19 patch.

These patch notes summarize the changes since our last Steam post (1.00.16), so they include the fixes in 1.00.17 and .18, as well.

We're working on scope for 30XX's first major post-release content patch (1.1) this week - if there's something you'd love to see in the game now that we've got time to make it (items? systems? polish?), we'd love to hear it!

Here's a sneak preview of some of the things we're working on that might be part of 1.1:

Challenge characters! Vika and Jest return, at long last. They play similarly to Ace and Nina, but with a much more difficult ruleset.

Glory Zone & Contemplation Room updates! Timed challenges return, with a twist. New challenge types & mutators to existing challenge types keep things much fresher than now!

Mega Mode setup flow update - we're looking at decoupling Mega Mode game setup (multiplayer, entropy) from the actual stage select screen to make this a much more intuitive experience.

Entropy Conditions! Hopefully at least two new ECs joining the fray - one that limits Core and Resonator usage, and one that limits facetanking (by applying a Delta-challenge-like damage penalty when you get hit).

A bunch of new Augs! Likely in the 10-20 range.

Menu improvements! A few UI screens could use some love.

And a few other things we're not sure enough to talk about yet! We haven't set a release timeframe for 1.1 yet - we're targeting some time before the end of the year, but that's a pretty loose targeting.

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

Added an option to toggle Memory Index upgrades (via a prompt in the Memory Index).

Fixed an issue between The One and Only/Doppelgel and Thrift Actuator.

Fixed an issue causing Level 9's boss to occasionally summon statues in inappropriate places.

Hopefully resolved a crash in online co-op when fighting Legacy. (Please let us know if you experience this after 1.00.17!)

Fixed Hoot Omega falling through the floor after dying.

Fixed The Volunteer having no effect.

Hopefully fixed Penumbra's Orb Platforms sometimes leaving solid collision behind when deactivated.

Fixed pickups not bouncing on Spring Platforms outside of Dustria.

Reduced the momentum from pickups bouncing on Spring Platforms.

Fixed pickups not respecting Gravity Zones outside of Watergrav.

Fixed resonated Patchwork Integrator nerfing your damage more than it should.

Fixed some Autodrone fusions being affected by Zookeeper's Command or the Zookeeper set bonus.

Fixed visual issues with Scatterblast during corruption.

Fixed overclocked Choicebooster not always putting a shop item on sale when it should.

Fixed an attack of one of the final bosses not having the correct properties.

Fixed one of the final bosses occasionally not stopping a sound properly if its projectiles are vaporized.

Fixed some text on the HUD not respecting the "UI opacity" setting.

Fixed some of Nina's fused Powers having inconsistent animations.

Fixed boss gate transitions occurring twice when the Symbol of Submission is active.

Fixed more bosses showing up than intended in the "Targets Slain" section of the death screen in Mega Mode.

Fixed a layering issue with the explosions from Experiment 9's shurikens.

Fixed a level theme being able to show up more than once in Mega Mode when boosted through Environment Configurator.

Vagrant's Waltz' blink dash now damages enemies.

Fixed an occasional crash when revisiting a Very Safe Lab in an already completed level in Mega Mode.

Fixed the Soul Scrapper challenge condition not affecting the other player in local co-op.

Picking up an Resonant armor piece you already have now automatically salvages it.

Fixed special levels sometimes not counting towards level progression for Save & Quit. Loading your saved run after this happens could result in level repeats or crashes.

Fixed level 2 Re-Flapp sometimes being unable to target certain enemies.

Fixed certain kinds of meteors being affected by the "reduce projectile clutter" setting.

Fixed the Salvager Circuit description referring to the old salvaging system.

Fixed an issue causing weird behavior when trying to join a player from the main menu (instead of being in HQ).

If you have the Symbol of Submission, Augs that give you buffs on level start now trigger when you enter the next-stage teleporter (as opposed to not at all).

Fixed a rare crash possible when hitting Fallspikes as Ace.

Picking up a duplicate Resonant Armor piece now grants 25 Nuts, as opposed to salvaging it.

Fixed Ryuusei's spark balls sometimes detecting invisible floors.

Fixed an unnecessary camera zoom-out in Dustria's miniboss arena in community mode.

Fixed Crushing Slam not being affected by Coup de Grace.

Fixed Owlhawk's Reign not playing a sound effect when it restores health.

Fixed Crystal Spawners not granting Ace HP when killed by Leviathan with Sacred Minnow active.

Fixed Remnant of Determination reducing your invincibility frames under certain circumstances.

Fixed Kinghealer and Kingseeker not working in combination with the Symbol of Submission.

Fixed the Clockzone miniboss despawning if you move too quickly.

Fixed Voltage Vampire not receiving the damage buff from Supersonic Bolt.

In challenge modes, Flapps charmed by level 2+ Re-Flapp now grant points upon being charmed, rather than upon hitting an enemy. This should make sure the player can always get points from them, even when there's no enemies for the Flapp to home in on.

Fixed a player's flight or hover not being canceled when their movement locks in some scenarios, sometimes leading to softlocks.

Fixed Delta's A-Saber throw not damaging Nina.

Duplicate Weapon Augs and Remnant Augs now grant Nuts instead.

Removed placeholder text on the Environment Configurator menu.

Fixed some music progression bugs in the final level.

Fixed big nuts granting only +5 (instead of +7) nuts after acquiring Market Fluctuations (and Gears of Industry) with a Prototype Resonator active.

Fixed an issue where the second player in local co-op would sometimes spawn in with incorrect collision fixtures, or occasionally being invisible.

Fixed High Velocity not properly working on Nina's base attacks.

Fixed an issue that could prevent the Honor and Glory achievement from triggering properly.

Added two Lore Terminals to the final Rev Device level.

In the level catalog, you can now pick your character(s) in the catalog menu itself. This is not supported in online co-op.

In the level catalog, if a level only allows one character, this character is now automatically selected for you.

When returning from a level catalog level, the catalog is now automatically opened on that level's level card, in case you want to save the ID or vote on it.

Fixed an issue where choosing Standard Mode could sometimes spawn you at the machine you last used, rather than the player's normal spawn point in HQ.

Fixed an oversight where you could use banned characters in community levels by playing it through the Maker's level catalog.

Corrected the position of silver and blue chests in community levels.

Fixed Facesmasher sometimes getting stuck after a Contemplation Room transition.

Fixed some buttons visually overlapping on the pause menu on Switch.

Textures that are still loading are now invisible, rather than a black box, to hopefully make this a little less jarring.

Reworked Hoot Omega's projectile spread on level 8 to be easier to dodge.

Polished how the Symbol of Submission behaves. Boss fades no longer occur, and some bosses have new animations in this passive state.

With the Eye for an Eye condition active, enemies killed during a Dolomite Link activation can no longer retaliate.

Fixed Ace's A-Saber throw damaging Nina in co-op.

Burn for Glory now triggers the health loss when Ace attacks, as opposed to when his slashes deal damage. (The effects with Lucavi/Edgewall are unchanged.)

Delta's Challenge restrictions now end when the boss of the level dies (instead of at the start of the next level). This mostly only matters for the "No Cores" condition.

Shopsmasher now also reduces the Salvage cost of Shop Augs when using Charisma Protocol or Blood Price to buy items.

Corrected an error where a few Prototypes that didn't make a ton of sense in online co-op spawned anyway. (Notably, Wincing Clover.)

Fixed an issue rarely causing Standard Save & Quit-runs to reload as Community Runs. (This could only happen if the player, earlier in that session, played a Community Run before the affected Standard Run.)

Fixed a few Nina shot types not having their lifetimes correctly modified for the other player in online co-op.

Level 9 Boss no longer has a few summons that also drop Memoria after the encounter.

Fixed Anchor Mines appearing to begin a pilgrimage to the promised lands of Narnia when the only player nearby enters a teleporter.

Multiple Gapminders now stack better (if they've been Twinified, mostly - one will now activate after the other, as opposed to both at once.)

Leviathan no longer explodes helplessly against Echobeast's Sonic Bouncers.

Shield Statues can no longer protect some enemy types they don't normally encounter.

Fixed some scaling on Thorned Revenger. (It'll now scale properly w/ Familiar Level & player Bonus HP.)

Fixed Dolomite Link not properly receiving Power Scaling from Hoarder's Might.

Fixed a bad Revive Capsule placement in the endgame.

Core Genesis no longer triggers naturally in-game once completed. (It's still trigger-able via HQ.)

Fixed a Score error in Challenges (level 8 triggering your time bonus twice, and level 10 not at all).

Fixed some ancient bad teleporter collision box stuff. (In general, in-level GZ teleporters should have a slightly better collision surface.)

MAKER CHANGES & FIXES: