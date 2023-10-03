Hello everyone
New version 1.8 released with many improvements:
-New graphics improvements (the game now looks and feels more better)
-Players size changed a bit to match real world maps objects sizes, they looks now more natural
-Jump animation changed with a better one
-Players animations are more smooth
-Rebalanced some weapons: (SMG and hand gun are a bit slower, shotguns are slower, one shot kill guns now have slower bolt action animation)
-Rebalanced some pearks: (Move Faster peark now has less effect especially in hand guns and SMG to keep the game speed more natural, Stronger peark now has less effect)
-Few adjustments in the maps
-Shotgun aiming now keeps the wide range as the hipfire
-Now we can hear the others shooting from large distance (that gives better war ambience)
Check out the game page for more details, give us a review to support us.
Join our discord to chat and give us your ideas:
https://discord.gg/r2EDu6aufg
Thank you for your support
Changed files in this update