Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak 1.4.4 Update

Hello, Homeworld fans. We’re happy to share a new update is available now for Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak. This update should download automatically; if you’re having trouble, try restarting your Steam or EGS client.
- Fixed an issue where the ping displayed in online lobbies was showing a default value of 60 instead of the real ping value
- Fixed an issue where players in an Automatch Lobby would get removed spontaneously
- Fixed an issue where players would be stuck in a solo lobby while transitioning between Automatch Lobbies
- Fixed an issue where a player disconnecting from an Automatch would end the match for all players
If you encounter any issues with this update, please submit a ticket to Gearbox Support.
We thank the Homeworld community for its continued support.
