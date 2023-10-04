Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak 1.4.4 Update

Hello, Homeworld fans. We’re happy to share a new update is available now for Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak. This update should download automatically; if you’re having trouble, try restarting your Steam or EGS client.

Fixed an issue where the ping displayed in online lobbies was showing a default value of 60 instead of the real ping value

Fixed an issue where players in an Automatch Lobby would get removed spontaneously

Fixed an issue where players would be stuck in a solo lobby while transitioning between Automatch Lobbies

Fixed an issue where a player disconnecting from an Automatch would end the match for all players

If you encounter any issues with this update, please submit a ticket to Gearbox Support.

We thank the Homeworld community for its continued support. Please stay tuned to Homeworld social channels, as well as [homeworlduniverse.com](homeworlduniverse.com), for more information on Homeworld 3 as we approach launch in February 2024.

