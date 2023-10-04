 Skip to content

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak update for 4 October 2023

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak 1.4.4 Update

Hello, Homeworld fans. We’re happy to share a new update is available now for Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak. This update should download automatically; if you’re having trouble, try restarting your Steam or EGS client.

  • Fixed an issue where the ping displayed in online lobbies was showing a default value of 60 instead of the real ping value
  • Fixed an issue where players in an Automatch Lobby would get removed spontaneously
  • Fixed an issue where players would be stuck in a solo lobby while transitioning between Automatch Lobbies
  • Fixed an issue where a player disconnecting from an Automatch would end the match for all players

If you encounter any issues with this update, please submit a ticket to Gearbox Support.

We thank the Homeworld community for its continued support. Please stay tuned to Homeworld social channels, as well as [homeworlduniverse.com](homeworlduniverse.com), for more information on Homeworld 3 as we approach launch in February 2024.

