2.5.0 Release

v2.5.0 (10/2/2023)
NOTES
(Corporation) Bugfixes in Corporation may cause a large balance shift for this mechanic.
API CHANGES:
- ns.print and ns.tprint now handle printing Set and Map objects directly (@ficocelliguy)
- ns.spawn can now use a configurable delay instead of always 10 seconds (@muesli4brekkies)
- (Corporation) Added CorporationDivisions property to BitNodeMultipliers interface (@Caldwell-74)
- (Corporation) Added makesMaterials and makesProducts properties to CorpIndustryData interface (@Caldwell-74)
- (Corporation) Added issueNewSharesCooldown property to the CorporationInfo interface (@Caldwell-74)
- (Corporation) Significantly lowered ram cost of all corporation functions (@jjclark1982)
- (Gang) Added ns.gang.getRecruitsAvailable: Gets the number of additional gang members that can currently be recruited (@myCatsName)
- (Gang) Added ns.gang.respectForNextRecruit: Gets the respect threshold for recruiting the next gang member (@myCatsName)
- (Gang) Added ns.gang.renameMember: Renames a gang member (@myCatsName)
BUGFIX
- Taking a university class no longer gives the player an achievement for working out in a gym (@myCatsName)
- Bash keybind ctrl-C clears an ongoing terminal history search (@ncharris93)
- (Corporation): Fix bug in valuation calculation (@yichizhng)
- (Corporation): Fix bug in share price calculation (@jjclark1982)
- (Corporation) "Same sell amount in all cities" works with Products again (@Caldwell-74)
- (Hashnet) Buying multiple company favor upgrades at the same time will actually apply them all instead of just one (@aschmider)
OTHER CHANGES
- MISC: Improved handling of aliases in the Terminal (@ficocelliguy)
- MISC: Improved error messages for ns.getPurchasedServer (@ficocelliguy)
- MISC: ns.sleep and ns.asleep now show a formatted time in the script log. (@ficocelliguy)
- MISC: Fix an exploit that allowed over 100% utilization of a server's ram (@d0sboots)
- MISC: (Bladeburner / Sleeve) Bladeburner training action is available for sleeves (@Zelow79)
- MISC: (Gang) Renamed the Territory Warfare mechanic (now referred to as Territory Clashes) to deconflict with the Territory Warfare gang member task (@ficocelliguy)
- UI: Infiltration now hides tail windows instead of temporarily removing them from the page. This means position/size will remain as they were before the infiltration, and any React content will remain active instead of being unmounted/remounted (@ficocelliguy)
- UI: Faction augmentation page updates more reliably (@zerbosh)
- UI: Added a text filter on the Faction Augmentations page (@ficocelliguy)
- UI: Improved pagination of Active Scripts page (@Ookamiko, @ficocelliguy)
- UI: Icarus message no longer shows repeatedly for players that are in the endgame (@ficocelliguy)
- UI: Remove work completion dialogs when performing an augmentation install (@ficocelliguy)
- UI: Improve soft reset dialog, and always show dialog when soft resetting (@myCatsName)
- UI: While closing, modals no longer update displayed info and become inert (@Snarling)
- UI: (Bladeburner) Fix a possible NaN display value in Bladeburner (@zerbosh)
- UI: (Corporation) Multiple UI improvements for Corporation (@jjclark1982)
- UI: (Corporation) Tweaked some number formatting to look better in Corp and Stats page (@zerbosh)
- UI: (Corporation) Market TA no longer has its own dialog box, it's set in the normal sell dialog (@Caldwell-74)
- UI: (Corporation) Fix an incorrect value in the party dialog box (@aschmider)
- UI: (Corporation) Improved the descriptions for Corporation states (@Caldwell-74)
- UI: (Gang) Various UI improvements for Gang (@myCatsName)
- DOCS: Improve documentation for ports (@muesli4brekkies)
- DOCS: Updated documentation for ns.tail and ns.getScriptLogs to make it clear a PID can be used (@myCatsName)
- DOCS: Improve documentation for FilenameOrPID functions (@VictorS)
- DOCS: Improved various existing ingame documentation pages (@myCatsName)
- DOCS: (Bladeburner / Gang) Added initial ingame documentation for Bladeburner and Gang (@myCatsName)
- DOCS: (Bladeburner / Gang) Improve API documentation for Bladeburner and Gang functions (@myCatsName)
