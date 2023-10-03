New Art Exhibit: Become Dali

A new Art Exhibit has opened at the Riff XR Gallery honoring the works of the great Salvador Dali. Mr. Dali is set to arrive in COG form soon.

"Welcome to Riff XR’s celebration of the inimitable Salvador Dali, our newest curated exhibit in the Riff XR Gallery. This interactive showcase highlights the brilliant works of the twentieth century surrealist master, and we invite you to create new Dali-esque works by prompting our AI models with your own inspired subjects.

As you navigate the exhibit and marvel at the artist’s genius, simply stand before a canvas and use the “AI” button, speaking your prompt with the button held. In moments, the model will produce an entirely original work from your prompt. Logged-in users will find their artworks permanently cataloged at riffxr.com/gallery."