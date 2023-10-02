Hotfix 5 for 0.0.9

This small Hotfix has been added to help address mic issues with some player's mics registering in Voice Chat but not registering with game mechanics.
- Decreased the backend threshold for detecting microphone input when speaking to in-game actors.
- Hunts no longer increase entity movement speed for each successful progression step in Training Mode to help lighten the learning pace.
Thank you everyone for reporting issues and feedback so that I can continue to refine the game for players.
