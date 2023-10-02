 Skip to content

On Dark Terms update for 2 October 2023

Hotfix 5 for 0.0.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12339315

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This small Hotfix has been added to help address mic issues with some player's mics registering in Voice Chat but not registering with game mechanics.
  • Decreased the backend threshold for detecting microphone input when speaking to in-game actors.
  • Hunts no longer increase entity movement speed for each successful progression step in Training Mode to help lighten the learning pace.

Thank you everyone for reporting issues and feedback so that I can continue to refine the game for players.

Changed files in this update

