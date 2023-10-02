 Skip to content

Tap Ninja update for 2 October 2023

Tap Ninja v5.0.6 is live!

Share · View all patches · Build 12339299 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

● Major boosts to the Gold income
● Price reductions to Tier 12 & 13
● Element of Wind & Fire boosted
● Further balancing changes all around
● The Mouse pet now correctly adds to the Away income
● Having Dragonfly & Mouse selected together now correctly awards Amber from both instead of only Dragonfly

