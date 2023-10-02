- Fixed issue of a minigame window that sometimes gets stuck on the screen on the end of Metal Rock mining minigame
- Fixed a certain NPC not appearing in Village after that NPC was discovered safe
- Removed bush decorations that were crowding the front of the Food Museum entrance
- Re-ordered "Display items" (new default) and "Call customers" buttons in Market bartering to avoid accidentally button mashing to call customers too early
- A memento now appears in Mineko’s room upon completion of the main story
- Fixed Market Bus cutscene interrupting end game cutscene if completed on a Saturday
Mineko's Night Market update for 2 October 2023
Build V0.8.0.7 Changelog (PC/OSX)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762941
- Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762942
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update