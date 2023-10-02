 Skip to content

Mineko's Night Market update for 2 October 2023

Build V0.8.0.7 Changelog (PC/OSX)

Share · View all patches · Build 12339239 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed issue of a minigame window that sometimes gets stuck on the screen on the end of Metal Rock mining minigame
  • Fixed a certain NPC not appearing in Village after that NPC was discovered safe
  • Removed bush decorations that were crowding the front of the Food Museum entrance
  • Re-ordered "Display items" (new default) and "Call customers" buttons in Market bartering to avoid accidentally button mashing to call customers too early
  • A memento now appears in Mineko’s room upon completion of the main story
  • Fixed Market Bus cutscene interrupting end game cutscene if completed on a Saturday

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 762942
  • Loading history…
