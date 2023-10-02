 Skip to content

Dungeon Tale update for 2 October 2023

Demon Lord Ambush

Share · View all patches · Build 12339234 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. In random dungeons, the Demon Lord suddenly appears on a battlefield, catching the heroes off guard.
  2. Added an indicator to item icons in the backpack and shop, indicating that the item is equippable and better than the currently equipped item.
  3. Fixed the issue with the Spider King's ground spike skill not dealing damage.

