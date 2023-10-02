- In random dungeons, the Demon Lord suddenly appears on a battlefield, catching the heroes off guard.
- Added an indicator to item icons in the backpack and shop, indicating that the item is equippable and better than the currently equipped item.
- Fixed the issue with the Spider King's ground spike skill not dealing damage.
Dungeon Tale update for 2 October 2023
Demon Lord Ambush
