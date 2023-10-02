Patch Build 0.6.1

Hi Everyone, just releasing a small patch build addressing some minor issues players have found, or we found otherwise regarding the new content. Plus we added an achievement for Shadow Monk max talents :)

Shadow Monk: Added a Max Talents Achievement

Shadow Monk: Combos can no longer be performed while the player loses control of movement (if stuck in a vine trap for instance)

Hallow's Eve Quest Item smash attack (merchant item) will no longer inflict damage to the player

Fixed a rare animation state issue w/ the Hallow's Eve Boss when he lands after a jump

Reduced input detection time for combo attacks

Fixed the Inferno Boots Fire FX sorting order. Now always renders behind enemies/player

Lowered the position of the Debuff Icons on the Mimic

Adjusted the poison mushroom elite in Linden Forest to have a delay when bursting its poison cloud, giving the player a fair warning. The mushroom is now properly synced with animation frames and SFX

Code Refactoring

Again, nothing major, just doing our best to keep the game up to par for everyone. We have loads more updates to come. Feel free to reach out with any feedback or comments or bug reports and we'll do our best to address you in a timely manner. Thank you for playing the new version of Keeper's Toll! Lots to come!

-Stingbot Games