Cosmoteer: Starship Architect & Commander update for 2 October 2023

Hotfix 0.24.0b Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12339106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Bugfix: "Did You Know" tips were being unintentionally shown as in-game tutorials once they had been shown to the player on the title screen.
  • Bugfix: Chainguns had a duplicate "Supply Ammo" crew role priority.

