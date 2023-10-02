 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Mythrel update for 2 October 2023

Mythrel v0.5.9

Share · View all patches · Build 12339104 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Small client patch, many backend improvements and upgrades, preparation for many new incoming features to the client and our Codex. New dragon scale promotional card was added also "Fluffaderyns".

More will be coming soon!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2283951 Depot 2283951
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2283952 Depot 2283952
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2283953 Depot 2283953
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link