Hello, stalkers! We have a new update for you, version 1.00.27.
What's new:
☢️ English localization voice-over added.
Changes and fixes:
🔸 Some errors related to the map in the PDA have been removed.
🔸 Fixed a loading error when completing the game with a good ending.
🔸 Fixed a loading error when completing the game with a bad ending.
🔸 Minor fixes and improvements.
Remember, stalkers: The Zone, like our life, is constantly changing, and each of your trips into it is a new challenge. Stay attentive and cautious. Good luck! Many more exciting things await you ahead!
Changed files in this update