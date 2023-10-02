 Skip to content

Z.O.N.A Project X update for 2 October 2023

Hello, stalkers! We have a new update for you, version 1.00.27

What's new:

☢️ English localization voice-over added.

Changes and fixes:

🔸 Some errors related to the map in the PDA have been removed.
🔸 Fixed a loading error when completing the game with a good ending.
🔸 Fixed a loading error when completing the game with a bad ending.
🔸 Minor fixes and improvements.

Remember, stalkers: The Zone, like our life, is constantly changing, and each of your trips into it is a new challenge. Stay attentive and cautious. Good luck! Many more exciting things await you ahead!

