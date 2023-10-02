 Skip to content

Genetic Fluff update for 2 October 2023

Genetic Fluff Early Access Game Update!

Build 12338891

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is probably the largest update Genetic Fluff has undergone since entering Early Access.

0.7.0.0 release includes:

  • Character Updates (added new player animations and attacks!)
  • Character Navigation Improvements (added navigation avoidance, enemy clustering etc.)
  • Level Updates (play testing, fine-tuning)
  • Dialog Updates (refined story dialog for new/exiting levels)
  • Menu Improvements (streamlined the UI menu useability)
  • HUD Improvements (added additional HUD features for readability etc.)
  • Game Engine Upgrade (upgraded to Godot Engine 4.1 from Godot Engine 3.5)
  • and many more improvement and updates included...

