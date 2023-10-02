Genetic Fluff Early Access Game Update!

This is probably the largest update Genetic Fluff has undergone since entering Early Access.
0.7.0.0 release includes:
- Character Updates (added new player animations and attacks!)
- Character Navigation Improvements (added navigation avoidance, enemy clustering etc.)
- Level Updates (play testing, fine-tuning)
- Dialog Updates (refined story dialog for new/exiting levels)
- Menu Improvements (streamlined the UI menu useability)
- HUD Improvements (added additional HUD features for readability etc.)
- Game Engine Upgrade (upgraded to Godot Engine 4.1 from Godot Engine 3.5)
- and many more improvement and updates included...
Changed files in this update