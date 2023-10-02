 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Savant - Ascent REMIX update for 2 October 2023

Update v1.05 - Survival Mode Content Part II - Oct 2nd

Share · View all patches · Build 12338860 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A new boss enters the Survival Mode! The elusive Valchemist makes his entry - presenting 3 different challenges that may spawn during your Survival Run. Here are the list of new challenges:

  • Hide & Seek (Valchemist challenge)
  • Ring Of Dread (Valchemist challenge)
  • Shade Tennis (Valchemist challenge)
  • Vario Time (Vario challenge)

Survival has also been balanced to start with softer waves, before increasing the challenge as you go! We've got another balance patch in store for this week.

Bug fixes:

  • Defeating Vario now rewards the correct amount of Hit Combos (+100)

We have a big surprise in store for everyone tomorrow! Check back!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2279331
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link