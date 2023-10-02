Update v1.05 - Survival Mode Content Part II - Oct 2nd

A new boss enters the Survival Mode! The elusive Valchemist makes his entry - presenting 3 different challenges that may spawn during your Survival Run. Here are the list of new challenges:

Hide & Seek (Valchemist challenge)

Ring Of Dread (Valchemist challenge)

Shade Tennis (Valchemist challenge)

Vario Time (Vario challenge)

Survival has also been balanced to start with softer waves, before increasing the challenge as you go! We've got another balance patch in store for this week.

Bug fixes:

Defeating Vario now rewards the correct amount of Hit Combos (+100)

We have a big surprise in store for everyone tomorrow! Check back!