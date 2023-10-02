Update 22 - Game Changer

Hey Everyone,
We are glad to say that we are back to updating Kingdom Wars 2, with several updates planned over the Fall and Winter.
To start things of we have a major update 22 for you today that really helps improve a lot of areas of the game - from pathinding to camera, as well as some re-balancing and quality of life improvements. You`ll notice some visual improvements as well.
Since we are back to updating the game - please let us know on the forums if your having any issues you would like for us to focus on, or have balancing or other suggestions.
With that said - lets take a look at what update 22 has in store:
- Removed delay when tasking large number of units
- Fixed various issues that happened when tasking large number of units
- Fixed units sometimes getting tasked twice
- Fixed camera sometimes jumping when tasking units
- Game will start with much higher visual settings for new installations
- If you already have the game installed - please select High or Highest presets in the Options Menu
- Reworked all graphical options presets for much higher quality
- Reworked game camera to have streamlined default and max zoom out
- Various other camera changes and improvements
- Removed Performance and Regular camera settings - there`s a new Epic camera only now
- Combat is about 20% faster now
- Reworked Dragon Guardian mechanics - it`s now a lot easier to slay the Dragon now
- Couple of dozen of smaller fixes and improvements across the board
