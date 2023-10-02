Update 22 - Game Changer

Hey Everyone,

We are glad to say that we are back to updating Kingdom Wars 2, with several updates planned over the Fall and Winter.

To start things of we have a major update 22 for you today that really helps improve a lot of areas of the game - from pathinding to camera, as well as some re-balancing and quality of life improvements. You`ll notice some visual improvements as well.

Since we are back to updating the game - please let us know on the forums if your having any issues you would like for us to focus on, or have balancing or other suggestions.

With that said - lets take a look at what update 22 has in store: