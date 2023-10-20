Patch: 1.0.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12338832 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 13:32:10 UTC by Wendy

Hello Thieves!

New bug fixes and changes for the 1.0.0.6 update, as well as the verified status for Steam Deck!

Steam Deck

Default resolution on Steam deck is now 1280x800.

Button icons in controls in settings have been redrawn/modified to make the font bigger.

Keyboard/mouse glyphs are only shown on mouse click or keyboard press event.

Added a virtual keyboard to input text for twitch integration fields.

Changes

Ruby: fix sentinels would temporarily forget to go check the distraction if they were not alerted.

[spoiler]Thieves' Guild[/spoiler]: added a trap to stop a possible exploit with Besk

Malachite: added an obstacle to stop a possible exploit with Besk (it's always Besk)

Sunyang's shop disappear on any thieves' ability use, to prevent swapping abilities exploits.

Cave: added a shop

Icons for locked doors now appear even when not zoomed out

Bug fix

Sleeping guards' tooltip is correctly displayed in fog of war

Ravens: shop would disappear during scout phase

Spikes, exit tiles and sigils could be removed by blood/glyphs.

[spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler]: fixed leaking roof

hunters don't gain vision of the player when bumping into them while walking through another guard's position

Moving through an ally while standing on a trap would trigger the trap and cancel the movement

Fix typos

Thank you for reading! You can follow the game on Twitter and join the Discord community!