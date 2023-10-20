 Skip to content

Spirited Thief update for 20 October 2023

Patch: 1.0.0.6

Patch: 1.0.0.6 · Build 12338832 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello Thieves!

New bug fixes and changes for the 1.0.0.6 update, as well as the verified status for Steam Deck!

Steam Deck
  • Default resolution on Steam deck is now 1280x800.
  • Button icons in controls in settings have been redrawn/modified to make the font bigger.
  • Keyboard/mouse glyphs are only shown on mouse click or keyboard press event.
  • Added a virtual keyboard to input text for twitch integration fields.
Changes
  • Ruby: fix sentinels would temporarily forget to go check the distraction if they were not alerted.
  • [spoiler]Thieves' Guild[/spoiler]: added a trap to stop a possible exploit with Besk
  • Malachite: added an obstacle to stop a possible exploit with Besk (it's always Besk)
  • Sunyang's shop disappear on any thieves' ability use, to prevent swapping abilities exploits.
  • Cave: added a shop
  • Icons for locked doors now appear even when not zoomed out
Bug fix
  • Sleeping guards' tooltip is correctly displayed in fog of war
  • Ravens: shop would disappear during scout phase
  • Spikes, exit tiles and sigils could be removed by blood/glyphs.
  • [spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler]: fixed leaking roof
  • hunters don't gain vision of the player when bumping into them while walking through another guard's position
  • Moving through an ally while standing on a trap would trigger the trap and cancel the movement
  • Fix typos

