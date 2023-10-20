Patch: 1.0.0.6

Hello Thieves!
New bug fixes and changes for the 1.0.0.6 update, as well as the verified status for Steam Deck!
Steam Deck
- Default resolution on Steam deck is now 1280x800.
- Button icons in controls in settings have been redrawn/modified to make the font bigger.
- Keyboard/mouse glyphs are only shown on mouse click or keyboard press event.
- Added a virtual keyboard to input text for twitch integration fields.
Changes
- Ruby: fix sentinels would temporarily forget to go check the distraction if they were not alerted.
- [spoiler]Thieves' Guild[/spoiler]: added a trap to stop a possible exploit with Besk
- Malachite: added an obstacle to stop a possible exploit with Besk (it's always Besk)
- Sunyang's shop disappear on any thieves' ability use, to prevent swapping abilities exploits.
- Cave: added a shop
- Icons for locked doors now appear even when not zoomed out
Bug fix
- Sleeping guards' tooltip is correctly displayed in fog of war
- Ravens: shop would disappear during scout phase
- Spikes, exit tiles and sigils could be removed by blood/glyphs.
- [spoiler]Shop attack[/spoiler]: fixed leaking roof
- hunters don't gain vision of the player when bumping into them while walking through another guard's position
- Moving through an ally while standing on a trap would trigger the trap and cancel the movement
- Fix typos
