Counter-Strike 2 update for 2 October 2023

Release Notes for 10/2/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12338824 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ GAMEPLAY ]

  • Removed movement penalty on mud surfaces

[ GRAPHICS ]

  • Fixed a bug with shader compilation when connecting to a server that was causing hitches after connecting. Note that these hitches may still exist on AMD GPUs; we are working with AMD to address this

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Fixed a bug where knife slashing couldn't be interrupted with an inspect

[ MISC ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and gloves
  • Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary grenades would create a fire ring in the air
  • Improved performance of molotov/incendiary fire extinguishing
  • Various improvements to weapon dropping and throwing
  • Various crash fixes

