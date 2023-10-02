Release Notes for 10/2/2023

[ GAMEPLAY ]
- Removed movement penalty on mud surfaces
[ GRAPHICS ]
- Fixed a bug with shader compilation when connecting to a server that was causing hitches after connecting. Note that these hitches may still exist on AMD GPUs; we are working with AMD to address this
[ ANIMATION ]
- Fixed a bug where knife slashing couldn't be interrupted with an inspect
[ MISC ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to weapon finishes and gloves
- Fixed a case where molotov/incendiary grenades would create a fire ring in the air
- Improved performance of molotov/incendiary fire extinguishing
- Various improvements to weapon dropping and throwing
- Various crash fixes
