Update notes for version 1.2

Version 1.2 brings lower league divisions to season mode (English only, for now) as well as enhancements to stadiums, supporters and stands, to enhance the match experience.

New English league divisions added to season mode

Added English lower league divisions and new teams. This allows players to select a lower division side and work up the division to the top division and european competition. Teams that do not perform well, will be relegated to lower divisions. Other country divisions will be added in a future update too, just added English for now.

Randomly generated stadiums

Stadiums will be randomly generated for lower division teams. For example, a division 3 side may just have a couple of standing stands and fenced sides. Division 2 sides will have a combination of seating and standing stands. Added new seating graphics too. Division 1 teams will have all seater stadiums, with the top teams having corner sections too. Makes each game against new opponents a little more varied.

Enhanced supporters

Each supporter is an individual character and will respond to what is happening on the park. When the home team scores, the home supporters will jump and shout whereas the away supporters will stand idle with the occasional protest toward their team.

Added proper team colours to supporters too

Friendly matches in season mode

Before each league campaign, teams will play a few friendly matches against foreign opposition. Fun for lower league teams who won’t get the chance to play in the top european competition (well, not until you get them promoted and qualified for it)

Numerous bug fixes/ minor enhancements