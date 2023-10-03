Update notes for version 1.2

Version 1.2 brings lower league divisions to season mode (English only, for now) as well as enhancements to stadiums, supporters and stands, to enhance the match experience.
New English league divisions added to season mode
Added English lower league divisions and new teams. This allows players to select a lower division side and work up the division to the top division and european competition. Teams that do not perform well, will be relegated to lower divisions. Other country divisions will be added in a future update too, just added English for now.
Randomly generated stadiums
Stadiums will be randomly generated for lower division teams. For example, a division 3 side may just have a couple of standing stands and fenced sides. Division 2 sides will have a combination of seating and standing stands. Added new seating graphics too. Division 1 teams will have all seater stadiums, with the top teams having corner sections too. Makes each game against new opponents a little more varied.
Enhanced supporters
Each supporter is an individual character and will respond to what is happening on the park. When the home team scores, the home supporters will jump and shout whereas the away supporters will stand idle with the occasional protest toward their team.
Added proper team colours to supporters too
Friendly matches in season mode
Before each league campaign, teams will play a few friendly matches against foreign opposition. Fun for lower league teams who won’t get the chance to play in the top european competition (well, not until you get them promoted and qualified for it)
Numerous bug fixes/ minor enhancements
- Thrown shirt remaining on park
- Squad button not hidden when no human teams selected for tournament
- Add goalie colours to goalies during squad selection
- Cup round not being created thus crashing the game at the end of the season
- Player too much on park for throw in
- Remove strange characters in play names e.g. ¼ and |
Changed files in this update