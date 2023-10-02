 Skip to content

Mini Motorways update for 2 October 2023

Miniversary Update - Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12338632 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The latest patch to Mini Motorways removes the bug report button that was only meant for beta builds.

Changed files in this update

Mini Motorways (Windows) Depot 1127501
Mini Motorways (macOS) Depot 1127502
