- Items purchased at the tag shop and not picked up, will now properly disappear when progressing to the next level.
- Fixed an issue where clicking the back button on the threat level menu would also instantly go back from the ship selection screen afterwards.
- The Serpentagon should hopefully no longer be able to knock you out of the arena anymore. (But let us know if you see this happen again.)
- Added a check in case you are knocked out of the arena by any means to teleport you back in.
- Fixed an issue where you were unable to dodge whilst surrounded by enemies/unable to move.
- Input bindings should now be correctly saved when exiting the game.
Shape Shifter: Formations update for 2 October 2023
EA Hotfix 0.2.3
Patchnotes via Steam Community
