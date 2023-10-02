 Skip to content

Shape Shifter: Formations update for 2 October 2023

EA Hotfix 0.2.3

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Items purchased at the tag shop and not picked up, will now properly disappear when progressing to the next level.
  • Fixed an issue where clicking the back button on the threat level menu would also instantly go back from the ship selection screen afterwards.
  • The Serpentagon should hopefully no longer be able to knock you out of the arena anymore. (But let us know if you see this happen again.)
  • Added a check in case you are knocked out of the arena by any means to teleport you back in.
  • Fixed an issue where you were unable to dodge whilst surrounded by enemies/unable to move.
  • Input bindings should now be correctly saved when exiting the game.

