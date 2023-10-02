 Skip to content

Starlight: Eye of the Storm update for 2 October 2023

Quickfix v1.07.4 Released

Share · View all patches · Build 12338569 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

v1.07.4 Bugfix Patch

  • Fixed an issue with the Custom Ship Editor where the selected sprite does NOT appear. While this is just a cosmetic issue, it does hinder the player from placing turrets, hit boxes and engines.

