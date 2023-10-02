October 2nd Update Patch Notes

- Added additional checks to further stabilize the game's core framework.
- Added visual effects to enlarge the size of defense towers as they level up, with the current cap set at level 80 for scaling.
- Adjusted the procedural generation of land heights when creating islands, so it should no longer trip players up.
- Modified the default card selection order. Now, when players press the Q or E keys with empty hands, the selected cards will better match expectations (veteran players might need some time to adjust, apologies).
- Fixed an issue where selecting cards would yield incorrect results if the player only had one card in hand.
- Increased the damage parameters for the Beehive defense tower.
- Added features to the pathfinding grid to prepare for future cards that could affect monster pathfinding logic.
Cropisle TD update for 2 October 2023
