Cropisle TD update for 2 October 2023

October 2nd Update Patch Notes

October 2nd Update Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added additional checks to further stabilize the game's core framework.
  • Added visual effects to enlarge the size of defense towers as they level up, with the current cap set at level 80 for scaling.
  • Adjusted the procedural generation of land heights when creating islands, so it should no longer trip players up.
  • Modified the default card selection order. Now, when players press the Q or E keys with empty hands, the selected cards will better match expectations (veteran players might need some time to adjust, apologies).
  • Fixed an issue where selecting cards would yield incorrect results if the player only had one card in hand.
  • Increased the damage parameters for the Beehive defense tower.
  • Added features to the pathfinding grid to prepare for future cards that could affect monster pathfinding logic.

