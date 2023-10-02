Quality of Life Updates

Greetings Vikingr!

Pushing a small update to Longphort with a handful of quality of life changes, most notably:

Obey my commands

Vikings when not actively engaging an enemy will now follow commands given by the player more strictly, this means that when a viking is stuck on their comrades they won't just charge headlong into the enemy. Instead they will head wherever you click, be it running to the ship and leaving their brothers in arms to fend for themselves or navigating around their comrades to get stuck into the fray.

Pick your targets

The raid screen has been cleaned up significantly. Now each duchy is a drop down button, and the colour of the text on the button indicates the awareness of that duchy, green for low, orange for medium and red for high.

There are a few other balance considerations in the patch but the mobility and UI changes significantly impact how fun the game is and was worth an update on their own.

Enjoy!