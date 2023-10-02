v0.7.3 - Trigger Abilities!
Added:
- Added 6 new abilities with the Trigger tag
- Trigger abilities are only activated when a certain trigger has been met (On damaged, on moving, on standing-still, on mana spent, on Critical Hit, on blocking)
- Trigger abilities do not have cooldown nor cost mana to activate.
- Trigger abilities are meant to be strong to compensate being activated on unique triggers.
- Added element types to each ability which increases the damage of the same element type on higher rarities.
Changes:
- Re-organized the abilities to provide a varied set of abilities throughout the game.
Bugs
- Fixed an exploit with duplicating items and discarding them to gain its Gold spent.
