Path of Survivors Playtest update for 2 October 2023

v0.7.3 - Trigger Abilities!

Added:

  • Added 6 new abilities with the Trigger tag
  • Trigger abilities are only activated when a certain trigger has been met (On damaged, on moving, on standing-still, on mana spent, on Critical Hit, on blocking)
  • Trigger abilities do not have cooldown nor cost mana to activate.
  • Trigger abilities are meant to be strong to compensate being activated on unique triggers.
  • Added element types to each ability which increases the damage of the same element type on higher rarities.

Changes:

  • Re-organized the abilities to provide a varied set of abilities throughout the game.

Bugs

  • Fixed an exploit with duplicating items and discarding them to gain its Gold spent.

