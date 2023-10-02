**

Halloween Season has started!

**

Halloween Map

Our Halloween Season has now started! Are you ready for a lot of horror in our Halloween Map? Spooky, a Map that can get everyone in the Halloween mood. Halloween Map can kill you if you don't watch where you go. Fear your enemies as you fear the terrifying moments that lurk in the Halloween Map. There may be challenges for some who suffer from various things such as loud noises, flashing lights, and scary Ghosts. For those who suffer from this, we recommend playing the Halloween Map with caution.

New quality

Besides Halloween Season. Have we changed the quality of the game. The new quality definitely provides an improvement in the game FPS. We have made sure to make settings for the new quality, which you can go in and change as you see fit. To change the new quality, you must go in and set the following settings: Global Illumination Method, Global Ray Tracing, Reflection Method. You can find these in Settings under Video&Graphic and then under the Graphic Settings tab. You can choose to get the best quality, or the lowest quality, and still be able to enjoy the game. The better the quality, the lower the FPS. Try it out and see what you want to play with and what your PC can handle.

If you come across bugs, please report this on Steam, or on our Discord.

We hope you all have a great Halloween!

MT Games Interactive Team

Follow us on Social Media today!

Discord

YouTube

Facebook

Instagram

Social X