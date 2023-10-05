House Builder - Two New Houses - 20% off!

Hello Builders! ːsteamhappyː



Today is an important event for all of us - we present to you a major update, and with it - two new houses!🏘️



It's been a while since the previous update, so we want to make it up to you. We hope to give you a lot of fun🤓🗽

So, here we go:

🐠Underwater House🐙

The underwater world is one of the least explored regions by humans. There are many mysteries to be found there - sunken ships, rare animal species🦑, unusual plants🎍 and maybe even sunken cities - have you ever heard of Atlantis?🏠 Build a house and explore the area and you will discover many underwater mysteries!

🏰Yurt House🏕️

Now we are moving to Asia🏔️. The Turkish and the Mongolian from provinces built Yurts - these are tents covered with skins, which stand as protection from rain, wind and guaranteed to keep you warm🐑. On the level you will not only deal with building Yurt, but also other interesting side activities🐇.



We have also repaired and introduced🏗️:

Bug with grass cutting;

Bug with pouring concrete;

Many minor bugs like blocking against objects, adding colliders and so on.

Thank you for all the bug reports you have sent through the game, on discord and Steam discussions!

Feel free to share your opinion and comments about our game and updates with other players on Steam. Your feedback is very important to us!🦺🥰

Love you, House Builder Team💖🏯





